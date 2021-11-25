Had partition not taken place, Muslim League would not have let India function

Neither India, nor Pakistan is happy with partition: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

oi-Prakash KL

Noida, Nov 25: Partition was no solution, neither India is happy with it, nor those who demanded it in the name of Islam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said at a book launch event in Noida. He asserted that division of the country will not happen again.

Releasing a book titled 'Bharat ke Vibhajan ke Sakshi', Bhagwat also said the essence of traditional Indian ideology has always been to take everyone along and not to consider itself right and others wrong.

"On the contrary, the thinking of the Islamic invaders was to consider others wrong and themselves right. This was the main cause of conflict in the past. Such was the thinking of the British as well, they promoted differences between Hindus and Muslims after the revolt of 1857," Bhagwat said.

"But this is India of 2021 and not 1947. The division has happened once, it will not happen again. Those who think otherwise will themselves be ruined," the RSS chief added, stating that it is the national duty to integrate what was disintegrated.

"'Bharat ke bibhajan ki peera ka samadhan bibhajan ko nirast karna hi hai' (the solution to the pain of India's Partition lies in undoing it)," a statement by the publicity department of RSS, quoted Bhagwat as saying.

According to the statement, the book -- 'Bharat ke Vibhajan ke Sakshi' -- is authored by Krishnanand Sagar and is inspired by those personalities who "protected the country from religious fanatics before and just after Independence". PTI

Story first published: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 23:13 [IST]