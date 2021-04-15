YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    coronavirus rahul gandhi

    Neither beds in hospitals nor vaccine: Rahul attacks govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the government over the handling of the COVID-19 situation and alleged that it is only indulging in a "sham" of a ''vaccine festival''.

    He also alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.

    Rahul Gandhi
    Rahul Gandhi

    Gandhi also took a jibe asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling COVID-19 situation.

    "There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?" he asked.

    Fact check: This viral message on coronavirus variant has not been issued by the health ministryFact check: This viral message on coronavirus variant has not been issued by the health ministry

    His attack came after the government celebrated the ''Tika Utsav'' (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

    India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country'' tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

    The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.

    MORE coronavirus NEWS

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 11:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X