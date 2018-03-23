NEHU October Exam results declared

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The NEHU October Exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

NEHU October Exam results declared

The North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, Meghalaya has also released results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Mass Communication and Video Production Semesters 1, 3 and 5 exam results. The results are available at nehu.ac.in and logisys.net.in/results/nehu/.

List of results released by NEHU:

  • Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. I Semester
  • Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. III Semester
  • Bachelor of Arts in Mass Comm. & Video Prodn. V Semester
  • Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies I Semester
  • Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies III Semester
  • Bachelor of Arts in Media Technologies V Semester
  • Bachelor of Commerce I Semester
  • Bachelor of Commerce III Semester
  • Bachelor of Commerce V Semester

OneIndia News

Read more about:

results

Story first published: Friday, March 23, 2018, 8:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 23, 2018

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.