NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result to be released tomorrow

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling will be released by the Medical Counselling Committee tomorrow, February 1. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The date for the seat allotment result was originally on January 29. However due to a pending case in court, the same was put on hold. The MCC had on January 27 released the provisional result for round 1, but later pulled down the provisional allotment results.

The candidates who are shortlisted in the final round can report for admission at the colleges between February 2 and February 7. The NEET UG round 1 merit list will be prepared on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. The Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET UG Counselling once released will be available on mcc.nic.in.

