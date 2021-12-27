List of which have and which have not started NEET UG Counselling 2021

NEET UG, PG Counselling update: Process to begin in Jan, list of documents needed

New Delhi, Dec 27: The NEET UP, PG Counselling is likely to begin in January. More details will be made available on the official website.

The delay in the counselling is due to the matter regarding the 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in the All India Quota medical seats. This matter is pending before the Supreme Court and will be taken up for hearing next on January 6 2022.

The NEET UG, PG Counselling is expected to begin only once the Supreme Court disposes of the matter.

"All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," read a statement by the Medical Counselling Committee.

"Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, "the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022" This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority," the statement also said.

The MCC has also made some changes to the NEET UG, PG Counselling and this would include conducting counselling in four rounds and also the changes to the seat upgradation process.

At the time of registration, candidates will need to upload the following documents. They are:

NEET 2021 admit card

Copy of online application form

NEET marks sheet

Nationality certificate

HSC (Class 12) marks sheet

SSC (Class 10) certificate for age proof\

Aadhar Card

