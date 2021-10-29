YouTube
    NEET UG 2021 result to be declared soon: Here is the link to check

    New Delhi, Oct 29: With the Supreme Court clearing the way for the NTA, the NEET 2021 result will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Along with the NEET 2021 result, the NTA will also publish the final answer key and scorecards of the candidates. The NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12 and out of the 161.4 lakh candidates who had registered 95 per cent of them took the test.

    The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants. The NEET UG 2021 result once declared will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

    Friday, October 29, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
    X