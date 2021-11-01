NEET UG 2021 result to be declared soon: Here is the link to check

NEET UG 2021 Result: How to check score card online?

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 1: The result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 has been announced on Monday. The candidates, who took the exam, are receiving their result or scorecard on the registered e-mail IDs.

Three students Mrinal Kutteri (Telangana), Tanmay Gupta (Delhi), and Karthika G Nair (Maharashtra) have secured 'All India Rank 1' in the NEET UG 2021, as per the National Testing Agency.

The NEET UG 2021 was held on September 12 and out of the 161.4 lakh candidates who had registered 95 per cent of them took the test. The Supreme Court had on Thursday stayed a Bombay High Court order which had directed the agency to hold the exam again for two undergraduate medical aspirants.

How to Check the Result/Scorecard Online?

The candidates have to login into the websites - neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.ac.in - to check the result. They have to enter their roll numbers, date of birth, and security pin to get their mark sheets.