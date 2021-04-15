YouTube
    NEET post graduation exam scheduled on Sunday deferred amid COVID surge

    New Delhi, Apr 15: In a recent development, the NEET-PG medical entrance exams scheduled for April 18 have been postponed, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan tweeted Thursday evening. This comes in a response to protests against holding the test in an offline-written format amid a massive spike in COVID cases across the country.

    "A fresh date for the exam - which will decide the fate of an estimated 1.7 lakh medical aspirants - will be announced later," Dr Vardhan said in his tweet.

    NEET PG 2021 exam: Stalin questions need to conduct NEET PG exams amid covid spreadNEET PG 2021 exam: Stalin questions need to conduct NEET PG exams amid covid spread

    "In light of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Government of India has decided to postpone NEET-PG 2021 exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 18. Next date to be decided later. Decision has been taken keeping well-being of our young medical students in mind," Dr Vardhan tweeted.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 15, 2021, 19:18 [IST]
