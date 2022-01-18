NEET PG Counselling: MCC’s important note of UR Category

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: As part of the NEET PG Counselling, the Medical Counselling Committee has issued a notice for candidates who want to change their categories to unreserved category. The process can be completed on the official website.

Once the category gets changed to the Unreserved Category from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) the same cannot be changed back again.

As per the Counselling policy of MCC of DGHS, MoHFW, only the Central list of OBC-NCL is followed. It was at a later stage the candidates realised that they do not belong to OBC-NCL category of the Central OBC list," the MCC said.

"MCC of DGHS, MoHFW is allowing 'Reset Button' option which may be availed by only those candidates who wish to change their category from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD to UR category for Round 1 of NEET PG Counselling, 2021 and subsequent rounds by paying the requisite fee," it added

"Candidates are advised to check their eligibility/qualification as UR i.e. 50th Percentile before converting their category to UR from SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD," the MCC also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 11:42 [IST]