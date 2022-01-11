YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 11: The Medical Counselling Committee will commence the NEET PG 2021 counselling from tomorrow. More details are available on the official website.

    NEET PG Counselling 2021 starts tomorrow: Important points to know

    The NEET PG Counselling is held for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses. For the first round in online mode, registrations begin on January 12.

    The NEET PG Counselling 2021 will conducted for 100% seats of Deemed Universities, 100% seats of Central Universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part) and 100% PG DNB Seats.

    Those candidates who qualify can apply for counselling conducted by the MCC by registering and entering their choices.

    The NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule has been announced for two rounds. The counselling will however have four rounds with the AIQ mop up round and stray vacancy round after round two. No seat will be reverted to the respective after the completion of round two. This is in force since the year 2021.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 14:00 [IST]
