NEET PG Counselling 2021: NRI list for Round 1 allotment released

New Delhi, Jan 13: NEET PG Counselling 2021: The list of eligible NRI candidates for Round-1 seat allotment has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee. More details are available on the official website.

With this the candidates will be treated as NRI in all subsequent rounds of NEET Counselling. They will not be able to avail the benefit under the Muslim minority quota, Jain minority quota or any other quota.

"It is for the information to all those candidates who had sent their documents in support of their claim of change of nationality from Indian/Other to NRI, following is the List of candidates who were found to be eligible as per their documents... The candidates mentioned in the list will now be able to see and exercise NRI choices for PG Counselling 2021," an official statement read.

"The above candidates have been converted provisionally from INDIAN to NRI for the purpose of PG Online Counselling 2021 on the basis of scrutiny of documents sent by them to MCC of DGHS," the statement also added.

The NRIs would however have to produce the NRI related original documents at the time of reporting. This is in case an NRI seat is allotted to them, failing which the same is liable to be cancelled.

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 14:30 [IST]