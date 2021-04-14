NEET PG Admit Card 2021 released, check direct link here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: The NEET PG Admit Card 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

In a notice issued on Monday the NBE said that the release of the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 has been postponed and the same will now be released on April 14. The delay was due to technical reasons.

The National Board of Examinations will conduct the NEET PG 2021 exam on April 18 across various centres. Once the NEET PG Admit Card 2021 is released candidates are required to download the same from the website of the NBE.

Students should affix their latest passport size photograph in the space provided in the admit card. The admit card is available on nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Admit Card 2021:

Go to nee.edu.in

Click on the admit card link

Enter required details

Submit

View admit card

Download

Take a printout