NEET PG 2022 Scorecard to be released today: Website to check

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 08: The NEET PG 2022 Scorecard will be released today, Wednesday, June 8. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) score card once released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) will be available on the official website.

The NEET PG result 2022 was earlier announced on June 1 and Dr. Shagun Batra from New Delhi secured the All India Rank 1. The second and third ranks were bagged by Dr. Joseph and Dr. Harshita.

The cutoff for General/ EWS category was 275, SC / ST/ OBC (including PWD of SC/ST/OBC)- 245, UR PWD category candidates- 260. The NEET PG 2022 exam was conducted by the NBE on May 21 at 849 examination centres and a total of 1,82,318 medical aspirants had appeared for it.

"There shall be NO re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of responses marked by the candidates. Requests/Queries for reevaluation/re-totaling shall not be entertained," a statement read. The NEET PG 2022 Scorecard once released will be available on nbe.edu.in.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 11:19 [IST]