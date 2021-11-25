NEET: Criteria to determine EWS for reservation purpose to be reconsidered

New Delhi, Nov 25: The criteria to determine the Economically Weaker Sections for reservation purpose will be reconsidered, the Supreme Court was told by the Centre. Until then there will be no counselling for the NEET All India Quota.

The current income limit for the Economically Weaker Sections is Rs 8 lakh per annum and the Centre sought four weeks to reconsider the issue. The court is hearing a petition that challenged the 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for the EWS category for admission to postgraduate medical seats through NEET.

The court has given the Centre one month's time. The case would be heard next on January 6.

