  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET 2020: Test centres to be doubled

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: The number of centres to administer the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is likely to be doubled. Around 15 lakh candidates are set to take the test amidst the pandemic.

    NEET 2020: Test centres to be doubled

    A report in the Indian Express says that the NTA has been asked by the HRD ministry to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing. The NTA is now planning to seat two candidates, two metres apart. This would mean that there would have to be 6,000 test centres as opposed to the 3,000 to accommodate 15 lakh candidates, the report also stated.

    The NEET, which is a pen and paper exam is the sole criteria for admission to all undergraduate medical programmes in the country. The NEET will be conducted on July 26, the report further states.

    More NEET News

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 8:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X