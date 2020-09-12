YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 12: The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET 2020 on September 13. The NTA is taking additional precautionary measures in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

    This year candidates would have to take a self-declaration form which mentions their health status and also that details their recent travel history.

    NEET 2020: All the examination instructions you should know

    There are several instructions that should be followed during the process. Below you can check them.

    What is allowed in the NEET exam hall:

    • NEET 2020 admit card along with self-declaration form on A4 size paper
    • Additional photograph, same as uploaded on application form
    • Valid photo id
    • Personal transparent bottle
    • Personal hand sanitiser of 50 ml
    • PwDS certificate and scribe related document if applicable
    • Mask and gloves

    Dress code:

    Candidate is allowed to wear slippers and sandals with low heels

    Closed footwear including shoes are not permitted

    Light clothes with half sleeves

    Long sleeves not permitted

    Candidates with specific attire for religious and customary reasons will have to report early for mandatory frisking

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Saturday, September 12, 2020, 9:29 [IST]
