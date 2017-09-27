NEET 2017: Scheduled castes commission VP raises suspicion over Anitha's suicide

The Vice President of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has raised suspicion over the unfortunate death of Anitha, a medical seat aspirant.

"It is very suspicious that she committed suicide despite willing to take up Aeronautics as an alternative. External pressures seem to have been exerted. We have asked for a detailed report from the police in the next 15 days," said L Murugan, Vice Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled castes.

Anitha, a petitioner against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test in the Supreme Court was found hanging at her residence in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur earlier this month. L Murugan claimed that Anitha was willing to take up an alternate course and had no reason to commit suicide over not securing admission to a medical course.

Murugan was in Chennai on Wednesday where he made the statement. He added that the local police had only filed an interim report on the teenager's death. Anitha hailed from an economically backward Dalit family in Ariyalur, one of the most backward districts of Tamil Nadu. The Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a detailed report in the case from the local police.

Murugan also highlighted the need for special coaching centers for the benefit of students. "The Tamil Nadu government should set up coaching centers to help students from SC/ST communities prepare for NEET," he added.

OneIndia News