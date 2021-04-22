Need solution, not hollow speech: Quarantined Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

SOS in Capital, several small hospitals in Delhi cry for help as oxygen stocks may run out soon

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 22: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of India's biggest health challenge in the recent years continued this morning as the country saw the world's biggest daily spike in COVID-19 infections. The 50-year-old Congress leader had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, and is quarantined at his home.

In a sharply-worded tweet, Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address to the nation on Tuesday, calling it a "hollow speech".

"I am quarantined at home and I continue to see tragic stories being reported from across the country. India has not just been hit by the coronavirus crisis but has been battered by the anti-people policies of the government. The country doesn't need hollow speeches and useless festivals.... India is in dire need of a solution," the Congress leader wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the nation about the availability of medical oxygen, hospital beds and other essential facilities amid an alarming surge in Covid infections. As restrictions return to many parts of the country, PM Modi also said "lockdown should be the last resort".