‘Neech’ comment: When BJP’s GVL Rao turned emotional

The 'neech insan' remark by Mani Shankar Aiyar has been a debating point around the Gujarat assembly elections. The comment made against the Prime Minister became a poll issue and Narendra Modi himself tore into the Congress for the remark.

The BJP's spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao was not amused one bit. He chose a completely different approach to the issue. He was called to debate the issue on ABP news and Rao turned emotional when asked a question.

He had tears rolling down his cheeks when asked to comment about the remark against the Prime Minister. The anchor repeatedly asked him whether he wanted to comment on the issue. Rao said no. Rao then held up a placard which said, " I protest." He remained mum all through the show and refused to speak a word in protest.

OneIndia News