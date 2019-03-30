NDA's show of strength at Amit Shah's nomination from Gandhinagar

  • search
    Gandhinagar, Mar 30: BJP chief Amit Shah is set to file his nomination in Gandhinagar where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate, replacing party patriarch L K Advani.

    He will be accompanied by including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, Ram Vilas Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party too will be present.

    BJP chief Amit Shah

    The presence of top NDA leaders at the event is being seen as a show of support for Shah and an acknowledgement of him being the second most powerful leader in the alliance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Will bring NRC in West Bengal, throw out infiltrators, says Amit Shah

    The four-km road show will start from Sardar Patel Statue in Naranpura area of Ahmedabad and end at Patidar Chowk in Ghatlodia.

    From Patidar Chowk, Shah would head to Gandhinagar in his car to file his nomination papers.

    Shah, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat, has been nominated by the BJP for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

    Last date for filing nominations is April 4. Polling for all the 26 seats of Gujarat will take place on April 23.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
