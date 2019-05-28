NDA expected to get majority in Rajya Sabha in November 2020

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 28: After a stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the focus of the NDA would be on the Rajya Sabha. The NDA is likely to get a majority by November 2020 in the Upper House.

Currently the NDA has 102 members in the Rajya Sabha. The UPA on the other hand has 65 members, while the others have 73. The half way mark in the Rajya Sabha is 123.

This year 10 seats would fall vacant and by 2020 it would be 72. The NDA would have had a majority earlier, but the same has been delayed owing to its losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the recently held assembly elections.

Of the 72 seats, 55 would fall vacant in April, five in June and 11 including 10 from Uttar Pradesh in November.