  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NDA expected to get majority in Rajya Sabha in November 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: After a stellar performance in the Lok Sabha elections, the focus of the NDA would be on the Rajya Sabha. The NDA is likely to get a majority by November 2020 in the Upper House.

    Currently the NDA has 102 members in the Rajya Sabha. The UPA on the other hand has 65 members, while the others have 73. The half way mark in the Rajya Sabha is 123.

    NDA expected to get majority in Rajya Sabha in November 2020
    Representational Image

    This year 10 seats would fall vacant and by 2020 it would be 72. The NDA would have had a majority earlier, but the same has been delayed owing to its losses in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the recently held assembly elections.

    NDA makes big plans for next five years

    Of the 72 seats, 55 would fall vacant in April, five in June and 11 including 10 from Uttar Pradesh in November.

    lok-sabha-home

    More NDA News

    Read more about:

    nda rajya sabha

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 6:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue