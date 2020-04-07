  • search
    NCW takes note after neighbours assault doctor for treating COVID-19 patients

    New Delhi, Apr 07: The National Commission for Women has directed the Gujarat police to conduct a thorough probe into the alleged harassment of a woman doctor in Surat for being in close proximity to coronavirus patients.

    The matter came to the fore after a purported video showing the doctor working in Surat Civil Hospital being physically assaulted by her neighbours, went viral.

    Death claim settlement due to coronavirus cannot be declined by insurers

    Considering the gravity of the matter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Shivanand Jha, IPS, Director General of Police, Gujarat to probe the matter.

    "NCW directs for a thorough investigation on the matter of the incident to be taken up immediately and also provide protection to the woman. A detailed action taken report be sent to NCW," the women's rights body said in a statement.

    "The Commission is disturbed by the reported incident, and is concerned about the safety of doctors who are the frontline workers in the period of distress prevailing worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic," it said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
