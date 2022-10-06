NCW to send notice to Sadhna Singh for objectional remark on Mayawati

Situation peaceful but there is tension in air: NCW chief after visiting riot-hit Delhi

NCW chief slams Cong leader over his comment on President Murmu

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 06: National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma slammed Congress leader Udit Raj over his 'highly objectionable' statement on President Draupadi Murmu and have asked him to apologise to the president.

Coming down heavily on the Congress leader, the NCW chairperson also informed that the commission has issued a notice to Udit Raj.

Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position.

@Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice."

Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice. https://t.co/wXnEgoC8Av — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) October 6, 2022

She also said that his statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of govt.

BJP hits out at Cong for leader's tweet on Prez Murmu; Udit Raj says 'comment personal'

"His statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of govt. Has she been targeted because she is a woman? Comments made are condemnable, have issued notice. The derogatory language used is shameful," ANI reported Sharma as saying.

Udit Raj had tweeted on President Murmu's statement on salt produced in Gujarat. He had said, "no country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji."

During her visit to Gujarat recently, she had said that Gujarat produced 76 per cent of the country's salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.

However, the Congress leader on Thursday said that the statement was his personal views and had nothing to do with the party.

The BJP also assailed the Congress party over the statement on President Murmu.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 17:07 [IST]