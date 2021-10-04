NCB says 'incriminating material' found in Aryan Khan's phone, seeks custody till Oct 11

Mumbai, Oct 04: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed to have found "incriminating material" in Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the cruise drug bust case. The NCB has sought custody of Aryan Khan till October 11.

"Unless we investigate the consumer how do we know who is the supplier, who is financing it?" the agency told the court, contending that an international cartel is apparently involved in the case.

ASG Anil Singh says we need custody of the three accused to verify facts and their links.

In a society, youngsters are worst affected by the drug menace. We have also intercepted the party organisers,ASG tells the court.

Satish Maneshinde appearing for Aryan Khan says no substance seized from his client which is in contravention of NDPS ACT. If any substance is seized from any other persons (co-accused) that doesn't make any grounds to take my client into custody, he says.

Based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on the ship, an NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening and recovered drugs from some of the passengers. "During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB boarded the ship posing as customers. There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking all were asked to go except the eight including Aryan Khan," the official said.

Of the eight persons, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, daughter of a businessman from Madhya Pradesh, and Arbaaz Merchant, son of a timber businessman, and produced them before a court in Mumbai on Sunday.

Five others were arrested later in the evening and they will be produced before the court on Monday.

During the raids, the NCB seized 13 gm of cocaine, 21 gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA, and 5 gm of mephedrone along with Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

The drugs were recovered from suspects who had concealed them in their clothes, undergarments and purses, reported news agency Press Trust of India, quoting an unnamed official of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Story first published: Monday, October 4, 2021, 17:01 [IST]