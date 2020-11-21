NCB raids comedian Bharti Singh’s Mumbai home

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Nov 21: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the home of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on Saturday.

The raids are the latest in the series of those conducted at the residences of big names associated with Bollywood. It may be recalled that the NCB had also raided the residences of film producer, Firoz Nadiadwala and actor Arjun Rampal earlier this month.

The NCB launched the probe into the consumption and possession of drugs by people in the film industry after it received information from the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was arrested and later released on bail on charges of procuring drugs for him.