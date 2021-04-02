YouTube
    NCB arrests man who operated Dawood’s drug factory

    Mumbai, Apr 02: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a man who operated a drugs factory of fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

    Sameer Wankhede
    Sameer Wankhede(ANI/Twitter)

    A team led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede arrested Danish Chikna from Rajasthan with the help of the local police on Thursday evening, the official said.

    The NCB has been on the lookout for Chikna, who operated a drug manufacturing unit, since the last few months following a series of raids in Dongri area, he said.

    The NCB also recovered some banned narcotic substances from the wanted accused's car, he said.

    narcotics dawood ibhrahim

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 15:11 [IST]
    X