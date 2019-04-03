Naxals will get a big boost if Congress comes to power: Modi

India

oi-Vikas SV

Gondia, Apr 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress over the promise in its manifesto to do away with the sedition law and said it will give a boost to naxals.

Congress promised to review and amend a host of laws, rules and regulations and among them is the contentious British-era law of Section 124A of IPC that defines sedition. In its manifesto released on Tuesday, Congress promised to omit the Indian Penal Code Section 124A. Under the rules, laws and regulations section in the manifesto, Congress states, Omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (that defines the offence of sedition') that has been misused and, in any event, has become redundant because of subsequent laws.

"If by mistake these 'Mahamilavti' people get power then naxals will get a big boost. Congress has already promised in manifesto that sedition case will not be imposed on any urban naxal, they have promised to do away with sedition law," PM Modi said in Gondia,Maharashtra, today.

[Give us jobs, we will vote for you, say Maharashtra voters]

"One Congress leader called me Chowkidar of toilets. Sharad Pawar's leader called me uncouth. One leader from J&K said Modi does not know how to run the government. Country made Modi Chowkidar on the nation with an intent," Modi said.

Earlier today in Kolkata, Modi hit out at the Congress for seeking to dilute the law that protects the armed forces in terror-affected areas and alleged the party is speaking the language of Pakistan. Modi accused the Congress of bowing down to terrorism and alleged that the anti-Modi obsession of opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi has actually turned them into leaders who are opposing the interests of the nation.

[Cong AFSPA amendment promise attempt to demoralise armed forces, says Nirmala Sitharaman]

"The Congress in its manifesto, which is full of lies, has promised to remove the law that protects our forces in terror-affected areas. Removing this will actually help Pakistan. The Congress has always bowed down to terrorism," Modi said during a rally at the iconic Brigade parade grounds in the city.

Modi alleged that just like the dynastic politics of the Congress has ruined the nation in the last 60 years, the aunt-nephew (Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee) government has also ruined Bengal in the last seven years. The time has come to end the misrule of the TMC in Bengal, he said.