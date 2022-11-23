Why the arrest, capture or killing of Madvi Hidma would weaken the naxal movement further

Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head found dead; Infighting suspected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 23: A top naxalite who was carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh on his head was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Jakarta forest near Bhusaras valley in Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh.

The naxal leader was identified as Deva alias Tirri Madam and his body was found with weapons next to him. Deva was a member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of the CPI Maoist of the Darbha Division. He had over nine criminal cases registered against him in Dantewada and Sukma.

Woman Naxal killed in Odisha forest

Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said that on receiving information about the incident a joint team of the Dantewada police and CRPF 230 battalion reached the spot an identified the body.

Prima facie, it is suspected that Deva had died due to infighting in the naxal groups. The exact reason would be made known soon and further investigation is on, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 13:25 [IST]