Fact Check: 2021 video from London passed off as that of Hanuman Chalisa row in India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui offers prayers to Lord Hanuman; comes under attack from Islamists

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jan 02: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has come under attack for offering prayers to Lord Hanuman.

The actor attended the 'muhurat' event of his Telugu debut film 'Saindhav' in Hyderabad. This was a special event as it is 75th film of actor Venkatesh.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared the pictures of the event on his Instagram and Twitter. In one picture, he is posing for the camera along with Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Rana Daggubati, and Venkatesh. In the other photo, he is being given a shakehand by Venkatesh. However, the Islamists found fault in the third picture.

In the said photo, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen praying for the Lord Hanuman photo with folded hands. This did not go well with the Islamists.

"Why did you sell your faith for few bucks," an Islamist said. Another one responded, "don't you know who can't pray to they're gods aren't you shame of yourself? Just for some money you doing like this...You will go to hell for sure unfollowing you."

A netizen suggested, "ye lo kardi na SHIRIK (Here you committed idolatry)."

"Allah khe siwaah koii mahbood nhii pujhne layek aur Mohammad sallallahu alaihi wasallam allah khe rasool hai taak kayamat yeh narrah duniya mai rahega, [sic]" another user claimed. A Islamist added, "its unfair nawaz vai aap muslim hun aise maat karo. [sic]"

Many others attacked and said he is a shame to to Muslims community. However, he did not respond but many criticised the Islamists for the negative reaction to the said photo.

"I don't see what is wrong in respecting a fellow human's faith when We can fold hands in front of another human. Stop digging for hate and you will find a lot of love around," a user tried to silence those Islamists. Another said, "Hindu ho ya muslim izzat krna chahiye waah ye hai apna hindustan. [sic]"