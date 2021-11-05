Nawab Malik on Sameer Wankhede moving out of Aryan case: This is just the beginning

Mumbai, Nov 5: After Mumbai's zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau Sameer Wankhede was removed as probe officer from six cases including Aryan Khan's drug bust case, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said "this is just the beginning."

On Twitter, Malik wrote, "Sameer Wankhede removed from 5 cases including the Aryan Khan case. There are 26 cases in all that need to be probed. This is just the beginning... a lot more has to be done to clean this system and we will do it,"

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) transferred the investigation of the cruise drug case and five other cases from the Mumbai unit headed by Sameer Wankhede to an SIT, but Wankhede will continue to be the Mumbai zone director of the agency.

The NCB issued a statement on Friday to say that the six cases are being "taken over" by the special investigation team (SIT) of officers from the Delhi operations unit as they have "national and international ramifications and in order to conduct a deeper investigation to find out forward and backward linkages."

It said, "No officer or officers have been removed from their present roles and they will continue to assist the operations branch investigation as required until any specific orders are issued to the contrary.' The NCB reiterated that it functions across India as a single integrated agency. The NCB operations unit has a pan-India jurisdiction and it is currently headed by DDG Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has continuously attacked Sameer Wankhede and made several allegations following the arrest of Aryan Khan in drugs case. From producing fake caste certificates to get the government job to his two marriages, the NCP leader levelled various allegations against the officer.

It may be recalled that Malik had earlier claimed that the NCB officer would lose his job in one year.