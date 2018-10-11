Navratri 2018: Railways to offer 'vrat ka khana' in its e-catering menu

New Delhi, Oct 11: As celebrations of Navratri or the 'nine nights' of festivity in honour of Goddess Durga began on October 10, the Indian Railways began, Railways will now offer 'vrat ka khana' (food during fasting) as a part of its e-catering menu during the Navratri festival. IRCTC said that the option of Navratri special fast food will be available through the e-catering website - ecatering.

Food items like sabudana, sendha namak, kuttu ka atta, among other foods eaten by devotees who observe a fast during the Navratris.

Orders can be placed at least two hours before scheduled journey time with a valid PNR, it said, adding passengers may opt to pre-pay or on delivery, based on convenience.

Devotees can avail the facility of having special fasting food on board trains till November 18. These special meals will be a part of the e-catering menu and will be available at select stations, including Nagpur, Ambala, Jaipur, Itarsi, Jhansi, Nasik, Ratlam, Daund, Mathura, Nizamuddin and Lucknow.

Indian Railways, over the recent past, has been working aggressively towards enhancing the quality of the food served in trains and at railway stations.