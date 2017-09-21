Navratri 2017: Date, significance, wishes to send out

Navratri 2017 wishes

Nine nights of festivity With dances and revelry. May this divine occasion bring success to you And embrace victories too. Have a delightful Navratri! This Navratri I wish you wisdom as you stand in all your life's crossroads. May you pick the best choices!

This Navratri, may you be blessed with good fortune as long as Ganeshji's trunk, wealth and prosperity as big as his stomach, happiness as sweet as his ladoos. Happy Navratri!

May Mata bless you