YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Nov 05: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

    Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said "I will assume charge when the new Attorney General will be appointed. It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi."

    Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief

    The development comes days after former Advocate General APS Deol resigned from his position.

    Sidhu has been questioning his appointment ever since Deol was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General.

    Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

    The senior advocate had replaced Atul Nanda, who had resigned following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister.

    Sidhu had also been vocal against the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state police chief.

    The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

    The appointment of Deol and Sahota had even led to unease between Channi and Sidhu.

    More NAVJOT SINGH SIDHU News  

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu

    Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 5, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X