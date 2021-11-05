Navjot Singh Sidhu withdraws resignation as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi raising issues concerning Punjab, seeks meeting with her

Chandigarh, Nov 05: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation as the chief of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Addressing a press conference, Sidhu said "I will assume charge when the new Attorney General will be appointed. It (resignation) was not a matter of personal ego but the interest of every Punjabi."

The development comes days after former Advocate General APS Deol resigned from his position.

Sidhu has been questioning his appointment ever since Deol was given the charge of Punjab Advocate General.

Deol was a counsel for former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in the 2015 post sacrilege police firing incidents.

The senior advocate had replaced Atul Nanda, who had resigned following the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab chief minister.

Sidhu had also been vocal against the appointment of IPS officer Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as the state police chief.

The former cricketer had abruptly resigned as the Punjab Congress chief in September while raising a question over the appointments of director-general of police, state's advocate general and "tainted" leaders.

The appointment of Deol and Sahota had even led to unease between Channi and Sidhu.

Story first published: Friday, November 5, 2021, 16:38 [IST]