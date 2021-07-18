AAP always recognised by work: Sidhu posts on Twitter amidst tussle within Punjab Congress

New Delhi, July 18: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee amid infighting.

Kuljit Nagra, Pawan Goel, Sukhwinder Singh Danny and Sangat Singh Gillian have been appointed as working presidents in the state.

"Congress president has appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

"The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president Sunil Jakhar,"the statement said.

Nagra, who was in-charge of party affairs in Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura, has been relieved of his present responsibilities.

The announcement of Sidhu's elevation came after days of speculation and amid strong opposition from the chief minister.