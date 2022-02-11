If Nehru wanted, Goa could have been freed 'within hours' in 1947: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 11: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu's daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu has expressed her open displeasure over making Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister instead of her father.

Speaking to media, Rabia Kaur said that there was no comparison between Sidhu and Channi, but called her father an honest man.

"Maybe they (high command) had some compulsion. But you can't stop an honest man for long. Dishonest man has to eventually stop," news agency ANI quotes Rabia Kaur as saying.

This comes days after Sidhu's wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur said that her husband would have been the right choice.

When a reporter asked whether Rahul Gandhi was misled on making the decision for CM, she said, "Yes. Your particulars, merit, your education, work, your honesty.. these things should be counted for choosing someone at such a high position. Navjot Sidhu would've been the right choice(for CM), irrespective of him being my husband," ANI quoted her as saying.

Rahul made the announcement at the Ludhiana virtual rally on Sunday, saying "Punjab CM will come from a poor family, Chaani will be CM face for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections." DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture Omicron vaccine "It was a tough decision, you made it easy," said Gandhi declaring Channi as the party's CM face.

The announcement came after a telepoll where people were asked to choose between Sidhu and Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Besides taking feedback from its leaders and workers, the Congress sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Voting in the state's 117 Assembly seats will be held in a single phase and the counting will take place on March 10.

Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 13:34 [IST]