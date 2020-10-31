BJP adopting Sardar as it has no freedom fighter of its own: Priyanka

National Unity Day 2020: 7 inspirational quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Oct 31: The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31 every year. It can be seen that this year marks the 145th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India.

Notably, Patel is credited for playing a major role in the integration of India from 560 princely states. Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of Independent India.

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, here are 10 inspirational quotes by the Iron Man of India:

a. Two ways of building character - cultivating the strength to challenge oppression, and tolerate the resultant hardships that give rise to courage and awareness.

b. The negligence of a few could easily send a ship to the bottom, but if it has the wholehearted co-operation of all on board it can be safely brought to the part.

c. Work is undoubtedly worship but laughter is life. Anyone who takes life too seriously must prepare himself for a miserable existence. Anyone who greets joys and sorrows with equal facility can really get the best of life.

d. Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.

e. The stiffer the opponent the more should our affection go out to him. That is the significance of Satyagraha.

f. Take to the path of dharma - the path of truth and justice. Don't misuse your valor. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness.

g. Little pools of water tend to become stagnant and useless, but if they are joined together to form a big lake the atmosphere is cooled and there is universal benefit.