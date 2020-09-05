National Teachers' Awards 2020: Ram Nath Kovind confers 47 teachers in virtual ceremony

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 05: As India celebrates Teachers' Day 2020, on this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind felicitated the winners of National Teachers' Awards 2020 in a virtual ceremony amid COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, 47 teachers have been chosen from across the nation. The awardees were selected after a rigorous three-stage online transparent process.

Mohd Ansari was the first name to be announced today for National Teacher Award 2020. He was followed by Manoj Kumar Lakda, Sri Narayan Chandrakant Mangalaram, Geeta Kumari, Dilip S, Sant Kumar Sahani etc.

The National Teachers' Awards is conferred to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the field of education who have not only improved the quality of education but also made a huge difference in the lives of their students.

The awards are presented by the Ministry of Education every year to acknowledge and encourage extraordinary and meritorious efforts of teachers from across the length and breadth of the country.