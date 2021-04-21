Medical team on way to give medicines to COVID patient attacked in Uttar Pradesh

Weekend lockdown to be imposed in UP on Saturdays & Sundays as Covid-19 cases surge

National Security Act against those black marketing Remdesivir in UP

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Apr 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to conduct raids on those involved in black-marketing of medicines like Remdesivir and book offenders under the National Security Act (NSA).

Chairing a review meeting with his core team of 11 top officials in Lucknow, the Chief Minister reiterated that there was no plan to impose a lockdown in the state.

He also directed the officials to install GPS devices on oxygen tankers and provide adequate security to oxygen plants.

Karnataka govt sets up war room to monitor supply of oxygen, Remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment

"The director general of police should constitute special teams to conduct raids on those involved in black-marketing of medicines like Remdesivir and Fabiflu. NSA and Gangster Act should be invoked against those involved in such practice," Yogi Adityanath said, according to an official spokesperson.

"At all oxygen plants/refilling centres, officers should be deployed, and it should be ensured that oxygen is given in a transparent manner," he said.

The UP Chief Minister said producers of Remdesivir drug should be effectively monitored to ensure a continuous supply of the medicine.

The Chief Minister said it was good to note that over 14,000 patients have recovered from the disease in the state since Tuesday, and appealed to people to take all precautions.

"There is no shortage of medicines and oxygen in the state," he asserted.

Yogi Adityanath said hospitals should put information of available beds in the public domain and update it regularly. They should also audit their medical oxygen stock, he added.

22 dead following oxygen leak from tanker outside hospital in Maharashtra’s Nashik

"There should be a backup of at least 36 hours of oxygen in hospitals. The state will get 10,000 Remdesivir vials by Thursday and demand of 50,000 more vials per day should be sent," he said.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the number of beds in every district by at least 200 and asked them to quarantine migrants coming from other states for two weeks.

He also asked them to make preparations for free vaccination for people above 18 years as decided by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.