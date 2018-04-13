National Film Awards 2018: Full list of winners

The National Film Awards announced in Delhi on Friday posthumously awarded two icons of Indian cinema - Sridevi for Best Actress for her performance in MOM, the revenge thriller that was her swan song; Vinod Khanna, who died last year, will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award, India's highest film honour.
The best actor recognition went to Riddhi Sen for the Bengali film "Nagarkirtan". "Newton" was named the best Hindi film while S S Rajamauli's "Baahubali: The Conclusion" was the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Khanna died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after a fight with cancer. Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 25 this year, shocking the country.
Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)
Best Feature Film: Village Rockstars (Assamese)
Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha
Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh
Special Mention Award: Marathi Film - Murakhiya; Odia film: Hello RC; Take Off- Malayalam; Pankaj Tripathi bags a Special Mention award for Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too gets a special mention
Best Regional Film: Ladhakh
Best Marathi Film: Kaccha Limbu
Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu film: Gazi
BEST Gujarati film: DHH
Best Kannada film: Hebbettu Ramakka
Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2
Best choreography: Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer)
Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2
Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan(Bengali)
Best lyrics for song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22
Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai
Background score: A R Rahman for Mom
Best Make-Up artist- Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan
Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan (Malayalam)
Best editing: Reema Das (for an Assamese film)
Best Original Screenplay: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayankam, to Jairaj
Best Film playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)
Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas
Best supporting actress - Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi Film)
Best Supporting Actor - Fahad Faasil
Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom
Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagar Kirtan
Best Film for National Integration - Dhappa (Marathi)
Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2
Best Film on Social Issues: Aalorukkam
Best Child artist: Bhanita Das (Village Rockstars)