National award winner Sureka Sikri dies at 75

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, July 16: Veteran actor and national award winner, Surekha Sikri passed away on Friday morning at the age of 75. She died due to a cardiac arrest.

Her agent said that she was suffering from complications that arose from a second brain stroke. In a statement, her agent, Vivek Sadhwani said, " three time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke."

"She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram," he also said.

She is known for her roles in the daily soap Balika Vadhu, and performances in Tamas, Mammo, Zubeidaa just to name a few. She was last seen in Ghost Stories which was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Sikri had suffered a brain stroke in September last year and was discharged a few days later.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 10:20 [IST]