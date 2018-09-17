  • search

Narendra Modi's 68th birthday: PM to interact with schoolchildren in Varanasi

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to celebrate his 68th birthday with schoolchildren.

    Modi to celebrate his 68th birthday with schoolchildren in Varanasi

    The Prime Minister, who will stay in Varanasi for two days i.e Sep 17 and 18, will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple during his visit and address a public gathering.

    On his 68th birthday, the prime minister will watch a 32-minute film called "Chalo Jeete Hain" with schoolchildren.

    He is also likely to inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees, district officials said. Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

    This is the last birthday of Modi before the general elections and the BJP wants to send a message in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh through the prime ministers' visit.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi birthday varanasi uttar pradesh

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue