Narendra Modi's 68th birthday: PM to interact with schoolchildren in Varanasi

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today to celebrate his 68th birthday with schoolchildren.

The Prime Minister, who will stay in Varanasi for two days i.e Sep 17 and 18, will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple during his visit and address a public gathering.

On his 68th birthday, the prime minister will watch a 32-minute film called "Chalo Jeete Hain" with schoolchildren.

He is also likely to inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees, district officials said. Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

This is the last birthday of Modi before the general elections and the BJP wants to send a message in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh through the prime ministers' visit.