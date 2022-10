Narendra Modi first Prime Minister to participate in Kullu Dussehra

New Delhi, Oct 05: Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to witness the historic Rath Yatra during the opening ceremony of the seven-day long International Kullu Dussehra festival, in nearly 400 years of history.

The Prime Minister was welcomed and facilitated upon his arrival. This was followed by the arrival of Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and it marked the commencement of the Rath Yatra. A huge crowd had gathered at the occasion to welcome the Prime Minister.

"The Prime Minister walked to the main attraction with lakhs of other devotees and paid his tributes to Bhagwan Raghunath. The Prime Minister greeted everyone present on the occasion with folded hands and witnessed the divine Rath Yatra along with the grand assembly of the deities in the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations," PMO press release said.

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival is to be celebrated from 5th to 11th October 2022 at Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. The festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley.

On the first day of the Festival, the Deities in their well-decorated palanquins pay their obeisance at the temple of the Chief Deity Bhagwan Raghunath Ji and then proceed to the Dhalpur Ground.

