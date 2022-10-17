Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date, muhurat timing, rituals, significance

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 17: Narak Chaturdashi, which will be celebrated across the world by the Hindus, falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Karthik. This year, it falls on October 24.

It is the second day of the five-day-long festival. As per the Hindu puranas, the asura (demon) Narakasur, who terrorised the inhabitants of the three worlds, was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. Before his death, he requested the Lord that his death anniversary be celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi' as to remind people that they should not waste their lives just like him.

As per another legend, Narakasur desired to marry devi Kamakhya (Kali). The goddess agreed to tie the knot on the condition that she would marry him only if he manages to build stairs from the bottom of the Nilachal Hill to the temple in just one night. However, she tricked him as he tried to construct it. Finally, the war broke out and she eliminated him.

PM Modi likely to visit Badrinath, Kedarnath ahead of Diwali

Rituals Associated with the Festival

People wake up early in the morning, take oil bath and perform pooja. Wearing new clothes is part of the celebration. In the evening, people light earthen lamps and fire crackers.

Regional Variance

Naraka Chaturdashi celebrated as Choti Deepavali in North India

Naraka Chaturdashi celebrated as Deepavali in South India

Date and Timings For Narak Chaturdashi 2022

Abhyang Snan Muhurat: 05:24 am to 06:40 am

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: On Oct 23, 2022 at 06:03 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends:On Oct 24, 2022 at 05:27 pm