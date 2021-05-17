Narada scam: Top TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra picked up by CBI

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, May 17: The CBI on Monday picked up TMC heavyweights Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee and MLA Madan Mitra in its probe on the Narada sting case.

A CBI team along with central forces reached Hakim's Chetla residence in the morning and took him to the probe agency''s office, the officials said.

"The CBI has arrested me in the Narada case. We will settle this matter in court," Hakim, the state's Transport and Housing Minister, claimed.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently sanctioned prosecution against Hakim and other senior leaders of the TMC, including Mitra and Mukherjee.