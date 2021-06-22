YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Narada sting case: Justice Anirudddha Bose recuses from hearing plea of West Bengal

    By
    |

    Kolkata, June 22: In what comes as a recent development, the Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday has recused from hearing the petitions filed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in relation to the Narada sting operation case.

    mamata
    West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

    The petitions were listed before a vacation bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose.

    Justice Bose said that he was recusing from hearing those cases. Justice Hemant Gupta has requested the Chief Justice to form another bench today itself to hear the cases, if possible.

    On Friday, another bench led by Justice Hemant Gupta had requested the Calcutta high court to defer its hearing of the case in view of the petitions filed in the Supreme Court.

    Earlier, Justice Indira Banerjee had recused from hearing a case related to post-poll violence in West Bengal.

    The petitions filed by West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and Moloy Ghatak challenge the order passed by a 5-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on June 9 refusing to permit them to file affidavits in response to the CBI's plea to transfer the Narada case.

    It may be recalled that the CBI is seeking the transfer of Narada case hearing from the Special CBI Court at Kolkata on the ground that the there is 'mobocracy' in the state. The CBI is highlighting the mass protests led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak on May 17 against the arrest of 4 TMC leaders in the Narada case.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee narada sting operation supreme court

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X