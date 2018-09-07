Nangaon gangrape, murder: 19 year old accused sentenced to death

Nagaon, Sep 7: Zakir Hussain the prime accused in the gangrape and murder of a 11 year old girl in Assam has been sentenced to death. The sentence was awarded by a court in Assam.

A minor girl was gagged and gangraped and then doused in kerosene before being set on fire by her 12 year old classmate, 11 year old cousin and 19 year old neighbour Hussain.

The two juveniles were tried by the Juvenile Justice Board and then put into a correctional home for three years.

The incident it may be recalled had created an uproar in Assam. The trio took turns in raping the girl and fled the scene after setting her on fire. She was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries.