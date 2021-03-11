YouTube
    Nandigram: West Bengal Police register case over 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee

    Nandigram (WB), Mar 11: A case was registered on Thursday over the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following a complaint lodged by TMC leader Sheikh Sufian, police said.

    Nandigram: West Bengal Police register case over attack on Mamata Banerjee

    The case was lodged under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), a senior police officer of the Purba Medinipur district said.

    "We have received a complaint from Mr Sufiyan. Our investigation is already underway and we are collecting evidence," the officer said.

    In wake of attack on Mamata Banerjee, TMC defers manifesto release

    In the morning, District Magistrate Vibhu Goel, Superintendent of Police Praween Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area where the incident happened.

    The officers spoke to eye-witnesses, besides looking for any CCTV installed in the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

    The chief minister is at present undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck, according to doctors.

    Banerjee alleged on Wednesday evening that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 11, 2021, 12:58 [IST]
    X