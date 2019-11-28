Naidu Go Back: Angry protesters throw slippers at TDP chief's convoy during Amaravati visit

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Protesters hurled stones and slippers at Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Amaravati on Thursday over developments works stalled in the state capital after YSR Congress Party came to power six months ago.

Naidu visited the villages that constitute the Amaravati capital region.

Protesters carrying black placards and huge flex banners, raised slogans against Naidu, who is also the Leader of Opposition.

They accused the former Chief Minister of doing nothing in five years of his tenure for the development of Amaravati, despite thousands of peasants giving away their fertile agricultural land.

A stone was hurled towards the bus in which Naidu and the TDP top leaders were travelling while footwear was also flung in the air, police said.

A large posse of police personnel was posted to prevent untoward incidents as the TDP too mobilised some farmers who supported the capital city.

The TDP alleged Rs 17 crore was spent on refurbishing the Chief Minister's residence while zero was spent on the capital city.