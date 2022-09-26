Govt to review job reservation policy after census, says Nagaland CM

Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Sun Monday Weekly' for 96th Draw

New Delhi, Sep 26: The results of the 96th draw of Nagaland State Dear Sun Monday weekly lottery were announced on Monday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 93K 78363

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 78363 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

02912 11630 36323 39572 40098 50253 53784 55541 61562 96495

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0452 0512 0743 1774 2211 2389 2623 6497 7752 7767

4th Prize Rs 250/-

0062 0760 0861 2735 3178 4017 4252 4527 5577 9237

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0076 1368 2886 3912 4642 5764 6569 7480 8383 9386

0277 1462 2934 3914 4821 5898 7020 7639 8517 9435

0324 1463 2974 3965 4958 6030 7036 7642 8587 9555

0647 1943 3000 4054 5223 6136 7056 7678 8661 9588

0933 2138 3061 4295 5229 6161 7155 7766 8724 9674

0965 2183 3148 4321 5449 6367 7187 8024 8778 9740

1020 2353 3186 4414 5546 6467 7415 8140 8858 9799

1317 2560 3327 4506 5567 6494 7470 8142 9061 9935

1341 2644 3776 4516 5586 6529 7476 8206 9225 9948

1356 2801 3798 4542 5608 6565 7477 8258 9292 9949

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 20:58 [IST]