YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Sun Monday Weekly' for 96th Draw

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 26: The results of the 96th draw of Nagaland State Dear Sun Monday weekly lottery were announced on Monday at 6 pm.

    Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Sun Monday Weekly for 96th Draw

    The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

    The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

    Prize Amount:
    1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
    2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
    3rd Prize: Rs 450
    4th Prize: Rs 250
    5th Prize: Rs 120

    Check the Winning Numbers:

    1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 93K 78363
    (Including Super Prize Amt)

    Consolation Prize 1000/- 78363 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize Rs 9000/-
    02912 11630 36323 39572 40098 50253 53784 55541 61562 96495

    3rd Prize Rs 450/-
    0452 0512 0743 1774 2211 2389 2623 6497 7752 7767

    4th Prize Rs 250/-
    0062 0760 0861 2735 3178 4017 4252 4527 5577 9237

    5th Prize Rs 120/-
    0076 1368 2886 3912 4642 5764 6569 7480 8383 9386
    0277 1462 2934 3914 4821 5898 7020 7639 8517 9435
    0324 1463 2974 3965 4958 6030 7036 7642 8587 9555
    0647 1943 3000 4054 5223 6136 7056 7678 8661 9588
    0933 2138 3061 4295 5229 6161 7155 7766 8724 9674
    0965 2183 3148 4321 5449 6367 7187 8024 8778 9740
    1020 2353 3186 4414 5546 6467 7415 8140 8858 9799
    1317 2560 3327 4506 5567 6494 7470 8142 9061 9935
    1341 2644 3776 4516 5586 6529 7476 8206 9225 9948
    1356 2801 3798 4542 5608 6565 7477 8258 9292 9949

    Comments

    More NAGALAND News  

    Read more about:

    nagaland lottery

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 20:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X