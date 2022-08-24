Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly

New Delhi, Aug 24: The results of Nagaland's Dear Mercury Wednesday Weekly Lottery have been announced at 6 pm on Wednesday.

The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.

The price of the ticket is Rs 6.

Check out the winning numbers:

1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore/- 93G 24224

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 24224 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize: Rs 9000/-

00702 08214 10267 38756 39729 40124 61429 68980 70718 73838

3rd Prize: Rs 450/-

1023 4099 5027 5557 6207 6859 7894 7897 9110 9368

4th Prize: Rs 250/-

1672 1987 2197 3639 3691 5114 7429 7999 9138 9519

5th Prize: Rs 120/-

0233 0668 1909 3025 4407 5356 6494 7448 8366 9265

0279 0953 1955 3139 4683 5408 6599 7663 8396 9560

0293 1113 2057 3227 4738 5425 6802 7705 8543 9581

0388 1150 2277 3516 4805 5477 6903 7737 8591 9771

0429 1398 2390 3536 4837 5485 6964 7815 8660 9793

0501 1620 2459 3758 4853 5583 7036 7875 8824 9827

0504 1762 2521 3862 5136 5653 7131 7907 8856 9943

0575 1830 2665 3920 5207 5755 7165 7991 8912 9960

0593 1865 2683 4117 5227 5841 7190 8063 8940 9972

0666 1896 2734 4338 5322 6169 7358 8365 8962 9981

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.

